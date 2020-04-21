Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Trading Down 7.1%

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $34.18, approximately 266,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 461,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cubic from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Cubic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.