Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 2.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.0% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cummins by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.10. 1,576,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,092. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

