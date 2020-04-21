Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 1,216,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,079. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $899.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

