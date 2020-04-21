Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.18 ($47.88).

ETR:DAI traded down €1.25 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €27.43 ($31.90). 5,987,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

