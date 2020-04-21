Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.83. 2,675,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,929. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

