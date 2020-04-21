Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

DANOY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. 1,747,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,399. Danone has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

