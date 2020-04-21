David Peterschmidt Sells 29,594 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Peterschmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47.

On Tuesday, April 7th, David Peterschmidt sold 300 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, David Peterschmidt sold 1,200 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

LLNW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.35. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

