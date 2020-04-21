DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.19. 2,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

