DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.68. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 2,151,709 shares trading hands.

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

