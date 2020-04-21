Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stake Decreased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.3% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $140.66. 265,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.31. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

