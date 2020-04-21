Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Trimmed by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.06. 1,958,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $163.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

