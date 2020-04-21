Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Cap of $455,511.61

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $455,511.61 and approximately $21.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.02680042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221634 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

