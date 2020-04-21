Deming Xiao Sells 49,161 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at $64,216,415.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $712,100.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,408. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

