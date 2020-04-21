Deutsche Bank Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $52.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 672,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

