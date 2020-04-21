Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 389.70 ($5.13).

AV stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 236.50 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

