DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 147,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,580. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $947.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.