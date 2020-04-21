Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.18 ($167.65).

ETR:DB1 traded down €4.75 ($5.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €137.90 ($160.35). 548,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.21. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 1-year high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

