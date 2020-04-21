Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. 194,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,055. Deutsche Borse has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

About Deutsche Borse

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

The Fly

