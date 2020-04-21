Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. 194,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,055. Deutsche Borse has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

