Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,898. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.