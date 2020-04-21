Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.46).

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price target (down previously from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,899.38 ($38.14).

DGE traded down GBX 119 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,580.50 ($33.95). 4,131,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,564.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,004.50. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 328 shares of company stock worth $867,654 in the last 90 days.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

