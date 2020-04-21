Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGEAF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

