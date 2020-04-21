Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

DIN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,807,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

