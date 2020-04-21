Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Diodes stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. 281,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Diodes has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Diodes by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

