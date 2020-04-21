Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Citigroup upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.42).

DLG stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 261.30 ($3.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

