Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLG. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.42).

LON DLG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 261.30 ($3.44). 3,550,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

