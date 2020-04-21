Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $11.33. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2,458,618 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

