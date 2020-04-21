Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 977,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,380,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

