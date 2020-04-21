Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.00. 1,919,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,872. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

