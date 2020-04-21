Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.