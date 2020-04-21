Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $79.11. 3,368,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.