Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOMO. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 712,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

