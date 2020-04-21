Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

