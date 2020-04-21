Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 5,904 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.69. 246,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.68 and its 200 day moving average is $338.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

