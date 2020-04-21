Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,729. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.