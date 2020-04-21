Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,998,000 after purchasing an additional 108,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. 3,097,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

