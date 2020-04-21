Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.22.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 2,147,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

