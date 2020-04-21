DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRD. ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE DRD traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $8.88. 840,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,189. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

