Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE DS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.15. 782,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The company has a market cap of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Drive Shack news, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield bought 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $26,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,761.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 751,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,167.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,552,770.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,236,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,861. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. State Street Corp increased its position in Drive Shack by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.