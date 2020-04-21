Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 4.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. 3,143,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

