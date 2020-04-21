Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. 3,143,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

