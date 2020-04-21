Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. 3,143,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

