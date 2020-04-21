Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $59,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

NYSE:EGP traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.26. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

