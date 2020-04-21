Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Clorox makes up approximately 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $192.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,552. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.