Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,519 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

