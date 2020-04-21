Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,815 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 30,372,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

