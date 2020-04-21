Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,418 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.17. 10,729,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,107. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

