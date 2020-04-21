Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. 2,965,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

