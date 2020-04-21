Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Texas Instruments makes up 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $111.53. 7,956,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

