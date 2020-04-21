Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $263.44. 1,356,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.