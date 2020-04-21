Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.95 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.20. 4,359,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

